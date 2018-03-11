Police: Burglar enters unlocked car and uses garage remote to break into Upper Dublin home

Upper Dublin Police said a burglar broke into the garage of a home in the Fort Washington section of the township Sunday morning.It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 500 block of Madison Avenue.Police said a heavy-set man first entered an unlocked car parked in the driveway then used a remote control inside to open the garage door of the home.While in the garage, police said the man was confronted by the homeowner and ran out of the garage. Investigators said that during his flight, the suspect discharged one round from a handgun but no one was struck by the bullet.Police said the man drove away from the neighborhood in what is believed to be a late 2000's Ford Expedition, possibly black over tan in color.Any residents of Upper Dublin Township who may have had their vehicle entered overnight are encouraged to call the Upper Dublin Police Department. Any residents who have video surveillance systems attached to the exterior of their home that may have captured video evidence are also encouraged to call 911.The investigation is ongoing.------