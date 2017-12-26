Police: California Highway Patrol officer killed by drunk driver on Christmas Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

California officer killed as patrol car hit by drunk driver. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on December 26, 2017. (WPVI)

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --
A California Highway Patrol officer died after a drunk driver returning from a party slammed into the back of his parked patrol car on a San Francisco Bay Area highway on Christmas Eve, the CHP said Monday.

CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri, a 33-year-old married father of three children, was in the passenger seat of the CHP SUV on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when the vehicle was struck, said Assistant Chief Ernest Sanchez. The back end of the patrol car was mangled.

Officer Andrew Camilleri


"It's definitely not the way we wanted the community to think of the 2017 Christmas Day holiday," Sanchez said.

A second officer in the vehicle, Jonathan Velasquez, was treated at a hospital and released.

The 22-year-old driver who struck the officers suffered serious injuries. Sanchez, who declined to release the driver's name, said the driver may also have been under the influence of marijuana.

Gov. Jerry Brown said Camilleri died while "working to keep our communities safe."

"We join his family, friends and the entire California Highway Patrol in mourning his death and in honoring his sacrifice," Brown said in a statement.

Camilleri's children are 12, 6 and 2, according to the governor's office.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddrunk drivingpolice officer killed
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles secure No.1 seed, home-field advantage with Christmas win
Police chase from Haverford to Philly ends in crash
Water main break forces evacuations in NE Philly
Raging Christmas night fire destroys 2 Del. homes
2 killed in head-on Christmas Day crash in Atlantic Co.
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold Today
JetBlue plane skids off taxiway in Boston
Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia
Show More
Winds may be to blame for Torresdale collapse
Police: Man connected to homicide, retaliation shooting
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Fire damages train station in Devon, Pa.
Tanker truck crashes into home in Burlington Co.
More News
Top Video
Police chase from Haverford to Philly ends in crash
Raging Christmas night fire destroys 2 Del. homes
Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia
Winds may be to blame for Torresdale collapse
More Video