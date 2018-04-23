Philadelphia police believe the driver of a white work van shot and killed a man who was behind the wheel of his car.The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue.Witnesses say the shooting happened with police officers nearby."You heard the five shots. Before we even turned around to look you saw a cop already with his lights on," said Chris McGraw."We all thought it was a machine backfiring, but they turned around and there was a guy laying on the ground and people screaming," McGraw said.Police believe the van driver parked the Mercedes van outside the Candy's Kids Learning Academy daycare in at Tioga and Emeralds streets in Port Richmond after killing the 46-year-old victim.The SWAT team, K-9 units, and even drones were deployed in the search for the gunman.Neighbors say children were inside and their parents were in a panic."It's sad that the kids have to witness the cops going in there with guns and stuff," said Cristina Laureao.The suspect remains at large.Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. So far, there has been no word on a motive for the killing.Action News contacted the food service company that is labeled on the van, but that company declined comment.------