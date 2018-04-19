PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department has apologized to the two men arrested in a Center City Starbucks last week, and said he "failed miserably" in his messaging after the incident.
Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were taken into custody on April 12 after a manager called 911. Nelson said the manager told him he couldn't use the restroom because he wasn't a paying customer. The two said they remained in the store for a meeting with a potential business partner.
Police officers were at the shop a short time later, with Nelson and Robinson eventually taken away in handcuffs in an incident that was recorded on cell phone video.
Commissioner Richard Ross staunchly defended the arrests in the days afterward.
However, in an apology delivered during a news conference on Thursday, he said he was not aware of the Starbucks business model, that people "spend long hours in Starbucks and aren't necessarily expected to make a purchase." He said it's reasonable to believe the arresting officers didn't know that either.
"I can appreciate, in light of the Starbucks policy, and how well it is known to many, why these two men were appalled when they were asked to leave. For this reason - me - I apologize," Ross said.
He said that the issue of race is not lost on him and that he shouldn't be the person making things worse. Ross said the police department did not have a policy for dealing with similar situations, but does now, and it will be released soon.
"I should have said the officers acted within the scope of the law and not that they didn't do anything wrong. Words are very important," he said.
Officers didn’t know that it’s typical for those who sit in #Starbucks to loiter without buying something. Developing new policy based on that new information @6abc @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/JQyZV7hiUY— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) April 19, 2018
Video showing the arrests of Nelson and Robinson went viral. They appeared on GMA Thursday morning, and Nelson said, "When you know that you did nothing wrong, how do you really react to it?"
The manager who called 911 is no longer at the store, Starbucks said.
Over the weekend, attention and outrage over the video grew, prompting a protest at the local Starbucks restaurant and a national boycott. By Monday, the men were set to meet with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson to discuss what happened.
Johnson has responded quickly to public outcry around the arrests, calling them "reprehensible," apologizing and ordering stores closed May 29 for mandatory training to tackle unconscious bias.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps