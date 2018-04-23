Philadelphia police say the driver of a car who was shot by a van driver on Monday morning was killed while he teenage son was inside the vehicle.Authorities have identified 49-year-old Darnell Snell as a person of interest in the shooting.Investigators say the killing may have stemmed from a dispute over a woman.The victim had just dropped his 2-year-old child off at daycare when he was gunned down in front of his 17-year-old son in the 400 block of Germantown Avenue.Witnesses say the shooting happened with police officers nearby."You heard the five shots. Before we even turned around to look you saw a cop already with his lights on," said Chris McGraw."We all thought it was a machine backfiring, but they turned around and there was a guy laying on the ground and people screaming," McGraw said.Police believe the van driver parked the Mercedes van outside the Candy's Kids Learning Academy daycare in at Tioga and Emeralds streets in Port Richmond after killing the 46-year-old victim.The SWAT team, K-9 units, and even drones were deployed in the search for the gunman.Neighbors say children were inside and their parents were in a panic."It's sad that the kids have to witness the cops going in there with guns and stuff," said Cristina Laureao.The suspect remains at large.Action News contacted the food service company that is labeled on the van, but that company declined comment.------