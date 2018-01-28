Police: Drivers fire shots at each other along City Avenue

EMBED </>More Videos

Gunfire along City Avenue: Alicia Vitareli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 28, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police were investigating reports of shots fired in Wynnefield Heights Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Hilton on City Avenue near Monument Road just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators said two cars were driving along City Avenue and shooting at each other. They said a bullet hit one of the glass doors of the Hilton hotel. Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

