Police: Drivers fire shots at each other along City Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police were investigating reports of shots fired in Wynnefield Heights Sunday evening.
Police were called to the Hilton on City Avenue near Monument Road just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.
Investigators said two cars were driving along City Avenue and shooting at each other. They said a bullet hit one of the glass doors of the Hilton hotel. Multiple shell casings were found in the area.
No injuries have been reported.
