Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside Bridgeton home

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say a nine-year-old girl was apparently killed by a stray bullet that came through the wall of her home in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Investigators say the girl was shot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after gunfire erupted at Elmer and Walnut streets, which is about one block from her home.

The bullets flew east down Elmer, and several vehicles were struck. One ultimately entered the victim's home.

That bullet entered through the rear wall and then went into the adjacent room, where the girl was hit.

Officers arriving on the scene say they found family members taking her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the girl who was killed has not been released.

Police say they have interviewed dozens of people as this investigation continues.

"We need the public's help in general, but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately," Chief Michael Gaimari said.

The chief went on to say that there will be an increased police presence in the area to "curb the tensions there" and to gather more information.

A new conference about this incident is expected later this afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033 or utilize the department's TIP411 anonymous TEXT line subtitle, "BRIDGETON."

