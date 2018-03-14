Police in Upper Darby, Pa. say a home health care worker who overdosed on drugs was saved by the person she was supposed to be caring for.The arrest of 29-year-old Amber Graziano, of Ridley Park, was announced on Wednesday.Investigators said Graziano suffered a heroin overdose.The 74-year-old patient, who uses a wheelchair, called 911. Police say that action saved Graziano's life.Graziano was charged with recklessly endangering another person.------