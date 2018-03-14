Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient, Upper Darby police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Upper Darby, Pa. say a home health care worker who overdosed on drugs was saved by the person she was supposed to be caring for.

The arrest of 29-year-old Amber Graziano, of Ridley Park, was announced on Wednesday.

Investigators said Graziano suffered a heroin overdose.

The 74-year-old patient, who uses a wheelchair, called 911. Police say that action saved Graziano's life.

Graziano was charged with recklessly endangering another person.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrugsUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
'Enough is enough': Students nationwide walk out
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Police: Potential threat prompted lockdown at Atlantic City High
Sentence, convictions upheld in Montco church shooting
Eagles, LB Nigel Bradham agree to 5-year deal
Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philly ID'd
Democrat clings to lead in Pa. House race
Show More
Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at the age of 76
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Again Today
Clearview Regional cancels classes due to threat
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos