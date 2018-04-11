Police identify Easter Sunday murder suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the murder of a teen on South Street Easter Sunday.

Police said Zahmir White,18, is wanted in connection with the crime.

'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
A 16-year-old Philadelphia boy, who was described by his school as a 'scholar athlete,' has died after a shooting on Easter Sunday.


William "Billy" Bethel was shot shortly before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Street on Easter Sunday.

Police say Bethel suffered a gunshot wound to the left pelvis and was admitted to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. the following Wednesday.

Vigil for teen shot Easter Sunday
Stunned by the sheer number of friends that came to share their best memories of Bill, his parents thanked the crowd.


