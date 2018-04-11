Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the murder of a teen on South Street Easter Sunday.Police said Zahmir White,18, is wanted in connection with the crime.William "Billy" Bethel was shot shortly before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Street on Easter Sunday.Police say Bethel suffered a gunshot wound to the left pelvis and was admitted to the hospital in critical but stable condition.Police say he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. the following Wednesday.------