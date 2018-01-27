Police investigate attempted bank robbery in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in Stafford Township.
The Stafford Township Police Department responded to a hold up alarm at 3:20 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Bank located on Route 72 East in Manahawkin.
An investigation revealed that a male subject wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black aviator sunglasses entered the bank and began writing what appeared to be a note at the bank slipping counter.
Bank tellers demanded the man remove his sunglasses and hood, at which time he fled the bank with the note and ran west through a Shoprite parking lot.
Police believe this is the same subject involved in a Chase Bank robbery that occurred on January 18.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact Detective Drew Smith at 609-597-1189 Extension 8435.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps