Police investigate bank robbery in Salem County

Police investigate bank robbery in Salem County.

CARNEY'S POINT, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are being very tight-lipped about a robbery at a bank in Salem County, New Jersey.

They will only say at least two suspects have been apprehended from the incident at the Fulton Bank on Shell Road in Carneys Point.

A few hundred feet down the road, an area with evidence markers was roped off by crime tape, and Penns Grove officers near a damaged SUV.

They're not confirming how the two scenes are connected.

No one inside the bank was hurt.

