Police investigate deadly stabbing in Chester City

CHESTER CITY (WPVI) --
Police are speaking to a person of interest following a deadly stabbing in Chester City.

City of Chester Police say they responded to the 600 block of West 9th Street for the report of a domestic situation around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a woman's body in the kitchen with an apparent stab wound.

They also found a child crying in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators believe there was some sort of struggle before the unidentified victim was stabbed.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

