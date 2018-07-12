Police investigate death of 6-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia.The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Daggett Street.Police say the step-father of two hearing-impaired six-year-old boys told authorities the pair were playing outside when one of them ran into the home, slipped on the kitchen floor and hit his head.Police say the step-father waited more than an hour and a half to report the incident to police. Meanwhile, the little boy was upstairs fighting for his life.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives continue to investigate.------