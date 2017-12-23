Police investigate home invasion in West Caln Township

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a home invasion that took place this week in West Caln Township.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Callum Lane on Wednesday for a reported home invasion.

The victim indicated that multiple suspects entered his home armed with handguns, at which time the victim was tied up and struck repeatedly in the face.

Police say the suspects got away with jewelry and several firearms from the residence.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The West Caln Township Police Department asks that anyone who may have information regarding the incident or suspicious activity in that area contact the department at 610-384-3115, or by email at crimetips@westcalnpolice.org.

