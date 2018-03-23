BREAKING: Police have Arch St between 12th and 13th blocked off. pic.twitter.com/RBx7QbIEPL — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

Police discovered suspicious bag and placed it into back of van on 1200 block of Arch St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WZ38q0v75r — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

JUST NOW: Response crew member wearing mask lowered himself through sewer grate in sidewalk on 1200 blk of Arch St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/YWBvx3CyqD — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) March 23, 2018

Philadelphia police are investigating reports of suspicious activity in Center City Friday morning.The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday when police say employees of the Home 2 Suites Hotel witnessed two men get out of a Toyota and enter a grate in the ground on the north side of 12th Street.The men came back out after approximately 20 to 25 minutes, got back into their vehicle and left the scene. The men are described as white males in their 30s, and were both wearing brown jackets.Police have shut down the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Arch Street as they investigate.Action News reporter Jeff Chirico, who is on the scene, reports that police found a suspicious bag and placed it into the back of a van in the 1200 block of Arch.Meanwhile, a response crew member was spotted lowering himself through the opening in the sidewalk in the same block.------