Philadelphia police investigate suspicious activity in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the scene of a police investigation in Center City Philadelphia on March 23, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating reports of suspicious activity in Center City Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday when police say employees of the Home 2 Suites Hotel witnessed two men get out of a Toyota and enter a grate in the ground on the north side of 12th Street.


The men came back out after approximately 20 to 25 minutes, got back into their vehicle and left the scene. The men are described as white males in their 30s, and were both wearing brown jackets.

Police have shut down the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Arch Street as they investigate.

Action News reporter Jeff Chirico, who is on the scene, reports that police found a suspicious bag and placed it into the back of a van in the 1200 block of Arch.



Meanwhile, a response crew member was spotted lowering himself through the opening in the sidewalk in the same block.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen girl shot in Maryland high school has died
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
Hostage-taker in France kills 3; shot dead by police
1 dead, 1 rescued from fire in Camden by Rutgers students
All clear after fiery dump truck crash on Pa. Turnpike
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in York, Pa. collapse
Show More
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
Jim Gardner speaks with PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro
AccuWeather: Brisk and Chilly, More Melting Today
Man shot, critically wounded in Germantown
Police-involved car crash in King of Prussia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
1 dead, 1 rescued from fire in Camden by Rutgers students
Man shot, critically wounded in Germantown
More Video