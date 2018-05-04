Police investigate toddler death in Somerton

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate toddler death in Somerton. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a 2-year-old girl was found dead inside a house in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood.

Officers responded before 6 p.m. Friday on the 10000 block of Wilbur Street.

Neighbors reacted with horror at the news a 2-year-old girl had died inside her family's home.

"My God," said one neighbor.

Detectives are investigating the scene where police found the toddler unresponsive on the second floor just before 6 pm. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

The mother is being questioned by investigators.

"I hurt. It's a baby."

This neighbor who asked not to be identified is not surprised.

She says the mother has a history of mental illness and was recently hospitalized for it until her husband brought her home.

Police are not calling this death a homicide at this time.

"The husband he want her home. I beg him. I say leave her. Leave her. Please leave her but he don't leave her. She come home and the baby dead, " a neighbor said.

A search warrant has been obtained, and criminal investigators are inside the house, combing for evidence.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild deathNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fake DJ allegedly conned way into 3 schools, Obama event
Man carrying AR-15 in Abington in custody over mental health concerns
3 homes evacuated after gas fumes detected in Center City
Suspect sought for 2 Philly corner store robberies
Airport stabbing suspect charged; victim identified
Philadelphia couple receive costly charges for clinical trial
Ex-President George HW Bush released from Houston hospital
Fire erupts inside parking garage in Center City
Show More
Packet Pick-up, Blue Cross Broad Street Run
Bold thieves take, then return, Wilmington food truck
Mom shot to death while driving in NJ, possibly at random
AccuWeather: Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Drexel expert discusses volcanic eruption in Hawaii
More News