Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon

Bristol Township Police are investigating what they are describing as a "vicious assault" in Bucks County.Police say the parents of the victim arrived home late last night to their house on the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue in Croydon, and found their juvenile daughter badly assaulted.They quickly called 911 and the victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical condition.Police are not releasing her injuries at this time.The parents also noticed a 19-year-old nephew, who was at their house, was missing.He was found in Bensalem along State Road.Bensalem Police say they briefly chased the suspect on foot until the suspect pulled a gun and shot himself.No word on his condition.