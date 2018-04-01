  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are investigating what they are describing as a "vicious assault" that left a 14-year-old girl in extremely critical condition.

Bristol Township police are asking for the public's help.

Police say the parents of the victim arrived home late Friday night to their house on the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue in Croydon and found their daughter brutally assaulted.

She had been shot and stabbed.

They called 911 and the girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Police say a 19-year-old nephew, the victim's cousin, was missing from the home when the parents arrived. He was later found on State Road in Bensalem with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat.

Police say he is currently in stable condition and being guarded by police at Jefferson University Hospital.

Neighbors who live on Sycamore Avenue were shocked when they learned what happened.

"Devastated really. I didn't know them that well but it's very devastating. I feel very sorry for the family to go through this," said Wilma Minnichbach of Bristol Township.

Several other neighbors we spoke to say it's usually a very quiet block.

Police are asking the public for surveillance video from that neighborhood. They're hoping for footage showing a white male, around 5'7 and 150 pounds walking towards State Road between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Township Police Department at (215) 785-4040.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsassaultteenagershootingstabbingCroydon
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Tracking Snow Monday
Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter's Square
3s please: Villanova sets record in 95-79 win over Kansas
Families of Philadelphia murder victims march for a voice
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood found by police
1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
Show More
Arrest made after man found tied up, shot near Hamilton Twp.
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
More News
Top Video
Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter's Square
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
More Video