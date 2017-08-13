Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured

A police-involved shooting in Chester, Delaware County has left three people in the hospital.It happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Edgemont Avenue.Police say two men got into an argument with another man outside the Gold Room Bar.One of the two men pulled out a gun and opened fire striking the victim, police say.Chester police nearby heard the sound of gunfire.When they arrived on the scene, police say the two suspects got into a Dodge Durango and started firing at the officers.The shots missed, but police returned fire, hitting the suspects' vehicle multiple times.The driver of the Durango sped off and led police on a car chase for approximately six blocks, before the suspects crashed at 8th Street and Concord Avenue.Numerous officers approached the vehicle and found both suspects suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.They, along with the victim from outside the bar, were taken to Crozer Chester Medical, with at least two suffering critical injuries.There were no injuries to police.The Delaware County District Attorney's Office is conducting the investigation into the incident.----------