Police: Jewel thief hits Cherry Hill Jared store

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the man who robbed a Jared Jewelers store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday at the store at 941 Haddonfield Road.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of jewels and fled in a gray four-door SUV.

The suspect is described as a thin black male approximately six feet tall with a beard.

He was seen wearing a white shirt under a black blazer with dark colored sunglasses and a dark hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Marty Farrell at (856) 225-8424 or the Cherry Hill Township Police Detective Andy Spell at (856) 432-8831.

