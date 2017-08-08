Police: Jewel thief hits Cherry Hill Jared store

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are looking for the man who robbed a Jared Jewelers store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday at the store at 941 Haddonfield Road.
The man made off with an undisclosed amount of jewels and fled in a gray four-door SUV.
The suspect is described as a thin black male approximately six feet tall with a beard.
He was seen wearing a white shirt under a black blazer with dark colored sunglasses and a dark hat.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Marty Farrell at (856) 225-8424 or the Cherry Hill Township Police Detective Andy Spell at (856) 432-8831.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps