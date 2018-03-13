Police: Lehigh Valley student had 'hit list'

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in the Lehigh Valley say a student created a 'hit list' of classmates he wanted to kill.

A student at the Northampton Area High School allegedly made the threats.

It's unclear when the list was made, but authorities said they got a call of a threat early Monday afternoon and then alerted parents a few hours later.

"We try to make sure everybody gets the information upfront," said Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik, "From me in particular, so no rumors are starting out there. We just want to be transparent about what I know and we want to inform all of our parents K - 12."

Kyla Denko, a freshman at the school, said her name was on the list. She said it is hard to describe the feeling she had upon finding out.

"My mom came down last night and said, 'Hey I just got a call from the school, they found your name on a hit list. At first, I thought I was in trouble again - but wait, I didn't write a hit list. Then she said, 'no, your name was on a hit list,' and I was like, 'oh.'" she said.

Kyla also says she was equally surprised to find out who allegedly wrote that hit list.

"It was really unexpected because it was a kid I've known throughout my entire school life. You wouldn't really expect that sort of thing," she said. "It kind of just disgusts me that humans can pick at other humans like that, that they can find something so meaningless to make fun of them or threaten them for."

The district is pursuing administrative and legal action against the teen.

