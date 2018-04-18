Police: Man and child, 1, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

A man and a toddler are in critical condition following a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.Police said it was sometime around 9 p.m. that the father was carrying his child to his car at 67th and Trinity streets when they were both hit by gunfire.Investigators said the man then drove to the police station at 65th and Elmwood.A bullet-riddled black Dodge Charger sat outside the 12th District Police Station where the badly wounded 21-year-old father went for help. His one-year-old son, who was sitting in a child seat in the back, was also badly wounded.Nearby paramedics quickly provided medical treatment before the two were transported. The toddler was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Both are in critical condition.***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***------