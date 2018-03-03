Police: Man arrested after killing wife and mother in Mayfair

EMBED </>More Videos

Wife, woman murdered in Mayfair; husband in custody. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a man is in custody after his wife and mother were murdered in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Chippendale Avenue.

Police say a man shot his 42-year-old wife once in the back of her head, and then shot his 71-year-old mother in the head.

His wife was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m.

Police say the 44-year-old man fled the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue around 9:30 p.m., leading police on a chase into Montgomery County.

The chase ended at the Bethayres Train Station on Welsh Road in Lower Moreland Township.

The suspect then exited his car and pointed a gun at police.

Officers on the scene opened fire on the suspect, hitting him in the arm.

The suspect is currently stable at Abington Hospital.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsmurderdomestic violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nor'easter leaves path of destruction throughout the Delaware Valley
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Residents cope without power after nor'easter
Power outages: Here are the latest numbers
SEPTA works to restore service following Friday's storm
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
Nor'easter causes travel woes for commuters
Woman injured after tree falls on car in Fairmount Park
Show More
Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion
Passengers get stuck on SEPTA bus in West Mt. Airy
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
Police officer involved in fatal crash in Newark, Del.
SEPTA bus hit by falling tree on Schuylkill Expy.
More News
Top Video
Police officer involved in fatal crash in Newark, Del.
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
Action News Update
SEPTA bus hit by falling tree on Schuylkill Expy.
More Video