  • LIVE VIDEO Live video from 6abc.com
  • LIVE VIDEO Live video from 6abc.com

Police: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord inside Houston garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord in west Houston, police said. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Police in Houston, Texas are looking for a male suspect after a woman was assaulted inside the garage of her home.

KTRK-TV reports that according to investigators, the 27-year-old victim was attempting to get items out of her car on Pine Lake Drive around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, wearing a mask and gloves, grabbed her from the back seat and attempted to strangle her with a phone cord, police said.

Authorities said the victim yelled for help, which alerted others in the area and forced the suspect to leave the home.
The woman suffered minor injuries to her neck.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman assaultedstranglingu.s. & worldsafetyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead in Norristown hazmat incident
Woman, 86, killed after car crashes into her Montco home
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Chilly Weekend
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens
Police chase and catch alleged Pizza Hut bandit
Pa. Marine among 4 dead after helicopter crash in Calif.
Conor McGregor facing charges in UFC 223 backstage melee
Show More
Pruitt's landlord for condo wasn't allowed to rent out room: Officials
Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
Shooting investigation in Bristol Township
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
3 people injured after shooting in Chester
More News