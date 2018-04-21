Police: Northern California man wearing American flag shorts steals beer truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a half-naked California man stole a beer truck while the driver was making a delivery. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
A man wearing nothing but American flag shorts stole a beer truck from the parking lot of a liquor store, according to investigators.

The bizarre crime happened just before noon on Thursday, April 19, in Santa Rosa, California. Investigators say the driver of a Coors truck was inside a store making a delivery when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove off.

A customer notified the driver, who immediately contacted police. The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker, and police located it just down the road within minutes.

Less than an hour later, 46-year-old Matt Lane Hermsmeyer was found hiding in the bushes and taken into custody.

Hermsmeyer, who has priors for auto theft, resisting arrest and probation violation, was booked into Sonoma County jail, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beeru.s. & worldpolice chasebizarrenorthern californiacrimeauto theftCalifornia
Top Stories
Fatal crash closes Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey
2 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philadelphia
Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Chester City
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck
Show More
Driver killed after crashing into traffic light in Southwest Philadelphia
2 people killed in South Philadelphia house fire
Feed the Starving Children underway in Cherry Hill
FAA orders engine inspections of more jet engines
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News