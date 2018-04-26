Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park

This April 26, 2018 photo made available by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows Rocco Joseph Mantella under arrest. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.

An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando's Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.

Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans "as hard as possible" as he appeared to practice karate.

The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.

The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.

Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
