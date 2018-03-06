Police: NJ man threatened to kidnap electrical worker

A New Jersey man without electricity at his home is accused of threatening to kidnap an employee of a utility company.Sixty-three-year-old Robert Winter has been charged with 3rd Degree Terroristic Threats.The Vernon Police Department says Winter called Jersey Central Power & Light on Monday because he still had no electricity at his house from the nor'easter.During the call, police say Winter became agitated and threatened to kidnap an employee.He then allegedly indicated that he knew how to make bombs and would blow up the substation so no one could have power.After contacting the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, police say Winter was arrested at his homewithout incident.He is being held in the Sussex County Jail.------