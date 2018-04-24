No danger to community after bodies found in Bryn Mawr home, police say

Police: No danger to Bryn Mawr residents after murder-suicide. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say there is no danger to a Main Line community following the discovery of two dead women in the Bryn Mawr section of Radnor Township.

Police say the deaths were a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found Monday night on the unit block of Lowrys Lane.

Crime scene investigators wearing protective suits collected evidence for hours.

Two women dead in apparent murder/suicide in Bryn Mawr: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018



"We want the community to know they are safe. We have conducted a thorough investigation," Radnor Township Police Deputy Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.

Police have not released information on the women's identities.

