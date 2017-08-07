Police: Officer shoots armed suspect in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police shot an armed man in North Philadelphia, according to authorities.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street.
Police were called for the report of a person with a gun.
Arriving officers found the armed suspect who they say was under the influence of narcotics.
One officer fired his weapon at the suspect.
The suspect was hit and taken to Temple University Hospital in unknown condition.
