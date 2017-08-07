Police: Officer shoots armed suspect in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police shot an armed man in North Philadelphia, according to authorities.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street.

Police were called for the report of a person with a gun.

Arriving officers found the armed suspect who they say was under the influence of narcotics.

One officer fired his weapon at the suspect.

The suspect was hit and taken to Temple University Hospital in unknown condition.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsphiladelphia policeshootingpolice-involved shootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police seek ATV rider who struck 2 officers
Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton
Daulton legacy: Fighting brain cancer, helping others with it
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday
Prosecutor: Woman murdered partner in Mt. Holly home
Show More
Effort to educate on Pa.'s new law on tethering dogs
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Self-proclaimed 'cyber terrorist' in custody in 'sextortion' case involving minors
Chicago files federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
Trenton property taxes skyrocket, owners call it unfair
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
PHOTOS: The vibrant colors of the 2017 Philadelphia Caribbean Carnival
More Photos