Police: Owner charged in suspicious diner fire in Berlin

BERLIN, N.J. (WPVI) --Police have charged the owner with a suspicious fire that destroyed the popular Country Town Diner in Berlin, New Jersey last month.
The owner is accused of hiring his friend to burn it down, so he could collect on insurance.
Fifty-one-year-old Thomas Giannisis of Bellmawr had recently purchased the diner.
Camden County Prosecutor accused 56-year-old Robert Zbikowski of setting the January 10 blaze.
