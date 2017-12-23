Police: Possible vehicle found in fatal Bristol Borough hit-and-run

There could be a critical break in the case of a deadly hit and run in Bucks County Saturday night.Police found a car they believe was used in the crime that ended with the death of a 52 year old cyclist.Only Action News was there when police towed the vehicle away.Police took that vehicle into custody a few hours ago. They say they still need to do more tests on it to confirm if it is indeed the striking vehicle. But they say this is an important break in the case.Bristol Borough Police say it was a tip from a citizen that led them to Kentucky Lane in Bristol Township to a car in a garage.Bristol Borough Police Chief Steven Henry said, "At this point we have obtained a search warrant for the vehicle itself. We are in the process of taking it into custody so we can do further forensic investigations on it.Police say the car is a silver Mercedes Benz - the same model as the vehicle they've been looking for since December 19th when Police say 52-year-old Kevin Williams was struck and killed on Route 13 near Corson Street while riding his bike.Witnesses told Police two vehicles appeared to be racing along Route 13 when it happened.The chief says this vehicle has damage that needs to be thoroughly examined."We'll bring in subject matter experts when it comes to looking at aspects of the car and he damage and physical transfer evidence or anything like that," said Chief Henry.No arrests have been made, but police say this is a critical discovery."We've been working this since it's happened. And this is just part of the process. Hopefully we can get a successful conclusion," added Chief Henry.Police say that the people who live in that residence on Kentucky Lane have been fully cooperative and are not believed to be connected with the hit and run.Police say tips from the public have been extremely helpful. If you have any information about the hit and run, please contact Bristol Borough Police.------