Police: Pregnant woman kicked in stomach in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach while standing outside a Center City Dunkin' Donuts shop, police say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 11 on the 1000 block of Arch Street.

Police say the 33-year-victim, who is 5-months pregnant, was approached by the suspect.

The suspect asked the victim for $2.

Police say when the woman stated she didn't have any money, the suspect kicked the victim in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, early 20 years-of-age, with a goatee, wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Gallagher with the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
philly newsassaultattackpregnant womanCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search continues for man, woman 13 years later
Concerns of collapse follow 4-alarm Old City fire
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
Trump backs efforts to bolster FBI gun checks
Video: Super Bowl vandals atop SEPTA bus stop shelter
Video: Teen tries to bring gun into N. Philly school
Several men sought in Center City attack
Fire destroys Salem County ambulance company
Show More
1 killed in Montgomery Township crash
Pedestrian struck and killed in Hatfield
Video shows Game Stop store robbery in NE Philly
Fergie's All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses
AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Record Warmth Possible Tuesday and Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos