Police release name of woman killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Hear from police and watch video from the scene of a fastal accident along the Roosevelt Boulevard on August 6, 2018.

CRESCENTVILLE (WPVI) --
A woman is dead after crashing her SUV into a tree along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Monday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of F Street.

Witnesses told police that the 2008 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound in the inner lanes when the driver inexplicably lost control, jumped the curb onto the center median, and then crashed head-on into the tree.

The, identified as 34-year-old Shakeya Kennedy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kennedy was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are investigating what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentphiladelphia newsNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News