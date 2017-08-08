Police: Rental cars stolen from Avis recovered

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say they have recovered the rental cars stolen from an Avis over the weekend.

Officials say four thieves roughed up a security guard, then stole four cars from the Avis at Philadelphia International Airport early Saturday morning.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The guard was not seriously injured.

So far, none of the suspects have been tracked down.
