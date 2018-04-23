Police say ring of kids responsible for rash of burglaries in Wilmington

Wilmington police said kids responsible for ring of burglaries: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., April 23, 2018 (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Wilmington said they have busted a burglary ring made up of thieves too young to drive.

Investigators said over the course of two months there have been a number of cars and homes broken into in the Hedgeville, Hilltop, and Cool Spring neighborhoods.

On Monday, police announced seven kids, ranging in age from 9 to 14, are responsible.

All were arrested and charged as juveniles, with the exception of the 9-year-old.

The youngest who was charged is 11 years old.

Wilmington police are asking anyone with additional information on the burglaries to contact them.

