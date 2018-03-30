Missing Collingswood girl, 12, may be with 21-year-old man, authorities say

Kayla Sparano, 12, of Collingswood, N.J. was last seen at the Collingswood Patco station on March 29, 2018 and may be traveling with 21-year-old Liam Heim of Gulfport, Florida.

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities in Camden County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who they say may be traveling with a 21-year-old man.

Kayla Sparano was last seen by a friend at Collingswood High School during the day on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Investigators say she was later spotted at the Collingswood Patco station at approximately 2 p.m. and may be traveling with 21-year-old Liam Heim of Gulfport, Florida.

According to the Camden County prosecutor's office, Heim has been in contact with Kayla.

Kayla is described as a white female, approximately 5'5, 125 pounds, with chin length light brown or red hair. She usually wears round framed glasses, and was last seen wearing a long sleeved white shirt with dark colored bands around the elbow, a yellow skirt, dark colored leggings and black sneakers with thick white tread.

Liam Heim is described as a white male with short hair, and was observed wearing a black t-shirt with white writing across the front, with black jeans and black shoes.

If you come in contact with either Kayla or Liam please call 9-1-1 immediately and report their location and description.

Anyone who has additional information that may help in the investigation is urged to contact investigators at (856) 854-1901 ext. 104 or (609) 422-7219.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Contacts may remain anonymous if requested.

-----
