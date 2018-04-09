Police search for suspect in Yards Brewery arson

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's citywide arson task force is trying to find the person who seriously damaged a new brewery in the city's Spring Garden section.

Back on March 17th, cameras captured a man setting fire to a dumpster outside a loading dock area of the Yards Brewery, located on North 5th Street.

The fire quickly spread to the building, damaging the facade significantly.

Police have not yet been able to determine if the arsonist is a man or a woman.

The suspect is described as wearing two separate jackets, one of which has a hoodie. The outer jacket had a tear in the back on the left side. The suspect was also wearing tan pants, and black sneakers with white soles and laces.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: City Wide Arson Task Force: 215-446-7875.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonbuilding firesurveillance videophiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Police ID man, woman dead in West Phila. murder-suicide
NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Showers Tonight, Summerlike Warmth By Saturday
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body of player in bus crash misidentified
Show More
Police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol
Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
Trump promises quick decision on Syria response
Man who lured teen into sex work gets 13-year prison term
More News