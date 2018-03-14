Police seek info after man killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are asking the public for information after a man was gunned down in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Broom Street for a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They arrived on the scene to find a 22-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact DELAWARE CRIME STOPPERS at: 1-800-TIP-3333, or online through delawarecrimestoppers.org

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsshootinghomicideWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News