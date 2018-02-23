Police seek serial flasher in New Castle Co.

NEW CASTLE Co., Del. (WPVI) --
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are asking for the public's help identifying a serial flasher who they say exposed himself twice to two children.

Police released a sketch of the flasher on Friday.

The first incident happened on February 6 on the unit block of Harwyn Road.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself again on February 21st in the area of South Clifton Avenue and Sylvan Avenue.

If you can identify the suspect portrayed in the sketch, you are asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Local police chiefs discuss inaction of Fla. deputy
Old City still reeling from 4-alarm inferno
Teen groped in Bensalem Target, suspect sought
Video shows Amazon deliveries thrown at porches
1 injured after fire West Philadelphia
NJ woman charged in crash that killed husband
Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims
AccuWeather: Damp, Dreary Weekend
Show More
Ex-NFL player questioned by police after threatening Instagram post
5 charged with Superstorm Sandy-related fraud
Man accused of killing female roommate in NJ motel
Thieves hit 2 churches in Upper Darby
School threats in N.J., Pa. bring 1 arrest, concern
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos