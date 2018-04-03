Police seek woman in video to shed light on murder in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
West Chester authorities are asking the public for help identifying a woman who may be able to shed light on the murder of a Philadelphia man.

Police released a surveillance video picture from outside a Philadelphia club that was taken back on February 17.

Detectives want to talk to the woman seen in the picture above.

They believe she and another man are the last two people to see the victim, Twain Cleveland, alive.

Cleveland's body was found four days later in West Chester.

Anyone who can shed light on this case is asked to call the West Chester police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicidemurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspected female shooter at YouTube HQ dead; 4 injured
Coach Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Villanova Nation celebrates Wildcats' victory
Family: Man killed in Wilmington stabbing a hero
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Cousin of murdered Croydon girl charged with theft
AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Tonight, Brief Warm Up with Storms Tomorrow
Show More
1st person sentenced in Russia investigation draws 30 days, fine
After girl's death, family sues school district, classmates
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
Barkley: 76ers next to win championship in 2018
More News
Photos
Villanova Wildcats celebrate NCAA Championship victory
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
More Photos