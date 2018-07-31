U.S. & WORLD

Police: Shark stolen in baby stroller, back at aquarium

Stolen shark returned to aquarium. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

LEON VALLEY, Texas --
A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive, and investigators say a person confessed to the deed.

Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say the person in custody was charged Monday night. Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Surveillance video had shown two men and a woman sneaking the 2-to-3-foot-long gray horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller Saturday afternoon and placed in a pickup truck for the getaway.



Salvaggio says the truck used in the heist was recovered Monday evening.

