SHOOTING

Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting investigation in Lawndale. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

LAWNDALE (WPVI) --
A man sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia was injured during an early morning shooting.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 6100 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police say another driver pulled up to the car and started shooting.

At least six bullets went through the car.

Police say the female driver was not injured. She drove the car a few blocks away to the 7000 block of Rising Sun Avenue where she found police.

The male victim was hit once is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man shot multiple times in Lindenwold
1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Pizza delivery driver recovering after Germantown shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break
Stormy Daniels holds two performances in Philly
Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death
2 women rescued from Collingswood fire
1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Police renew effort to find missing Drexel Hill woman
Experts warn of privacy concerns around digital assistants
Show More
Sixers hold off elimination by beating Celtics in Game 4
Herrera powers Phillies past Giants 11-0
Man shot multiple times in Lindenwold
AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Pleasant Today
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
More News