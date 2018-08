Police: Suspect sought for restaurant robbery in Delaware

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a restaurant robbery.It happened around 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the Hardee's located at 100 Jimmy Drive.According to police, the suspect lunged over the counter and forcibly removed a sum of money from an open cash register when it was opened by an employee completing a transaction.The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, 35-45 years of age, 5'10 to 6' in height with an average build and thin facial hair.He was last seen wearing tan cargo style pants, a grey striped sweater, and sunglasses and had a surgical mask around his neck.After removing the money, the suspect fled south on foot.Anyone with information is asked to callTips may also be submitted via SPD social media private message or through Delaware Crime Stoppers; Delaware.crimestoppersweb.com (1-800-TIP-3333).Tipsters may remain anonymous.------