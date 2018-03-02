Suspects beat and robbed woman at DART bus station, police say

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault and robbery at a bus station in Dover, Delaware.

It happened at 10 a.m. Thursday at the DART bus station on South Queen Street.

Police say two suspects, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Powell and 21-year-old Iesha Brown, walked up to a 51-year-old woman and knocked her to the ground.

They punched her in the head, investigators say, while she was on the ground, then allegedly stole her cell phone and fled.

Both have been charged with robbery, assault and related offenses.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous.

