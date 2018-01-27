Police: Teen charged in death of another teen in Egg Harbor Twp.

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Teen charged in death of another teen in Egg Harbor Twp. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County Friday night.

It happened after 6 p.m. on the unit block of Woodrow Avenue.

Emergency operators received a call that a child fell down the stairs, but then another person got on the phone and said there had been a shooting.

When police arrived they found the 16-year-old dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

The 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld faces charges including aggravated manslaughter.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsteen killedshootingEgg Harbor Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault of Drexel student
Man, 25, stabbed to death in North Philadelphia
Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station
Two injured in double shooting outside North Philadelphia bar
Eagles final practice before heading to Super Bowl LII
Fans line up for Eagles' autographs in Langhorne
2 injured after SUV, multi-vehicle collision on Route 1
3 injured following crash in West Philadelphia
Show More
Fire crews battle house fire in North Philadelphia
Rapper Nelly, fan file competing versions of sex encounter
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
More News
Top Video
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Philly police: We'll be ready for Super Bowl Sunday
Action News' team heads to Minnesota for Super Bowl
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
More Video