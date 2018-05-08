Police: Teen shot at random in Darby, 2 brothers charged

EMBED </>More Videos

Brothers arrested for shooting a Darby teen at random. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

Maggie Kent
DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested two teen brothers for allegedly shooting another teen at random in Darby Borough, Pa.

Investigators say James Benton Jr., 18, and his younger brother are charged with attempted murder.

The 17-year-old victim was shot four times. He underwent two life-saving surgeries and is still listed in critical but stable condition.
The shooting took place on the 200 block of North McDade Boulevard in Darby Friday night.

Darby Police Chief Robert Smythe says surveillance camera footage captured the two brothers both before and during the shooting.

"This guy pulls out a gun and shoots him. The kid staggers and falls down, then he stands over him and shoots him three more times. There's absolutely no doubt that Benton wanted to kill this guy," he said.

Both suspects were found in their Darby home Tuesday morning when police tracked them down. The younger of the two was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor. Both were taken into custody and charged in the shooting.

Police say the victim did not know the suspects.

Investigators believe the brothers are part of a local gang with mostly juvenile members. The group has been connected to drugs and guns in the past.

Police have a message for the young teens involved in gangs.

"We're going to deal with the gangster mentality. Just because they're underage doesn't mean they can't be arrested, doesn't mean they can't be taken into custody or charged." said Smythe.

Police say evidence collected inside the brothers home points to two guns used in the shooting- both of which have yet to be recovered.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingDarby Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Trump says he's withdrawing US from Iran nuclear accord
VIDEO: Suspect with assault rifle in Delancey St. shooting
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
One dead after Chester Co. house fire
Churchville couple fatally stabbed then shot, autopsies show
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Pleasant Today
Show More
Girl dies after falling out window while jumping on bed
Prosecutors: Elderly man fatally beats wife, kills himself
Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death
Deaths of 2 Rutgers students not considered suspicious
Cleanup, repairs underway at PHL after main break
More News