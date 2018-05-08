Police: Teen shot at random in Darby, 2 brothers charged

Police have arrested two teen brothers for allegedly shooting another teen at random in Darby Borough, Pa.Investigators say James Benton Jr., 18, and his younger brother are charged with attempted murder.The 17-year-old victim was shot four times. He underwent two life-saving surgeries and is still listed in critical but stable condition.The shooting took place on the 200 block of North McDade Boulevard in Darby Friday night.Darby Police Chief Robert Smythe says surveillance camera footage captured the two brothers both before and during the shooting."This guy pulls out a gun and shoots him. The kid staggers and falls down, then he stands over him and shoots him three more times. There's absolutely no doubt that Benton wanted to kill this guy," he said.Both suspects were found in their Darby home Tuesday morning when police tracked them down. The younger of the two was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor. Both were taken into custody and charged in the shooting.Police say the victim did not know the suspects.Investigators believe the brothers are part of a local gang with mostly juvenile members. The group has been connected to drugs and guns in the past.Police have a message for the young teens involved in gangs."We're going to deal with the gangster mentality. Just because they're underage doesn't mean they can't be arrested, doesn't mean they can't be taken into custody or charged." said Smythe.Police say evidence collected inside the brothers home points to two guns used in the shooting- both of which have yet to be recovered.-----