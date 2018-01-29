Police: Tow truck driver injured in I-76 crash

PA State Police are investigating a crash along the Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.
Police said the multi-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the Belmont Ave exit along the eastbound lanes.
Officials said a car hit a tow truck driver on the highway. No word on the driver's condition at this time.
All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.
