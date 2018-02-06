A woman died from her injuries after being struck by an unlicensed driver along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.It happened on the inner lanes of the Boulevard near Large Street around 11 p.m. Monday.The woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital where she later died.Police did not find any identification on the victim."We know she was struck with such impact that she came out of both of her sneakers," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police said the 22-year-old male driver stopped nearby and had been driving without a license.Small said the driver did not appear to be impaired.------