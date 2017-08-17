Police: Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, causes injuries

Police: Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, causes injuries. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on August 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain --
A white van jumped the sidewalk Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others. Other videos showed five people down and recorded people screaming as they fled the scene.

RAW VIDEO FROM THE SCENE
Watch video from an incident involving a vehicle causing injuries in Barcelona, Spain.



Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais quoted unnamed police sources as saying the perpetrators of the crash were holed up in a bar in Tallers Street. There was no immediate police confirmation of the report.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Free cruise robocall class action lawsuit settled, claims available
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Bit Humid Today
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
