HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Police are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a female in the Ardmore section of Haverford Township.
The attack happened at the victim's home on April 22, police say, after the two met on the Whisper app.
The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20's, with buzz-cut blonde or reddish hair and a stubble beard.
He was 5'7" tall with a stocky build and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, black shorts, brown Timberland style boots and a gold chain around his neck.
The victim said the man smelled of cigarettes and used the name Joe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Johnson at mjohnson@haypd.org or call 610-853-1298 ex. 1234.
